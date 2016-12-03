December 3, 2016 - Southeast: The New Rules

  • January 05, 2017
  • 23 Downloads
  • File Size: 952kB
Download Report File Size: 952kB

Bert Pilcher Jr. and partners reach the big time with Three Rules

by Karen M. Johnson

FOR 36 YEARS Bert Pilcher Jr. employed a business model that worked to his satisfaction. For a commercial breeder it was quite simple: breed mares, raise their foals, and sell them. Of course, there was the occasional horse that failed to sell, but, by and large, Pilcher stuck to the plan…that is, until he threw caution to the wind.

Download this week's Regional to continue reading.

Related Reports

View More

Browse Folders