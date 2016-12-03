December 3, 2016 - Southwest: High on the Mountain

Download Report File Size: 2.7MB

Shaun Hubbard carries on family tradition at Ruidoso Downs

by Lenny Shulman

RACING FANS FLOCK to their favorite tourist desti-nations in the summertime to enjoy the big meets at resort towns such as Saratoga and Del Mar every year. In the Sierra Blanca mountains of south-central New Mexico, another resort and racetrack attracts patrons to its summer cards amidst an alpine atmosphere in the small town of Ruidoso. There, Ruidoso Downs Race Track and the Billy The Kid Casino draws horse-lovers, gamblers, and their families to top Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing.



