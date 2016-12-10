December 10, 2016 - West Coast: Hello, Daehling

Download Report File Size: 6.8MB

Horses, grapes, trees thrive at Daehling Ranch

by Tracy Gantz

PRACTICALITY OFTEN DOESN’T RECEIVE the proper amount of credit or respect that the trait deserves. Joe Daehling has mastered the art of practicality in a way that makes his Daehling Ranch near Elk Grove, Calif., run at peak cost-efficiency while providing horses with room to run, develop, and grow into athletes.



Download this week's Regional to continue reading.