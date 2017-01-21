January 21, 2017 - West Coast: West Coast Swing

THE SUCCESS OF STALLIONS Lucky Pulpit—the sire of California Chrome—and Unusual Heat—the sire of 53 stakes winners, including champion Acclamation—has gone a long way to raise the profile of the California-bred breeding program of late.

Get the latest insider news, analysis, entries and results on your phone or sent to your email!

Leaders By Earnings Horses

Jockeys

Trainers

Owners

Breeders