February 11, 2017 - West Coast: Ridgeley's Rich Tradition

Download Report File Size: 3.2MB

Pat Thompson going strong at family farm

By Tracy Gantz

AS THE SMALL CALIFORNIA TOWN of Hemet grew to encompass the area surrounding Ridgeley Farm, owner Pat Thompson did what she always does—she figured out a way to make it work. The farm’s primary 60-acre parcel has a high school across the street and a Walgreens on a nearby corner, but business proceeds as it has since Thompson’s parents bought the property in 1962, with just a few changes.



Download this week's Regional to continue reading.

