March 4, 2017 - Northeast/Mid-Atlantic: Mill Creek Rolls On

Download Report File Size: 2.2MB

Consistent, quality care comes from Tim Little, Anne Morgan

By Evan Hammonds

THERE IS NOTHING RUN OF THE MILL about Anne Morgan and Tim Little’s Mill Creek Farm. Called “horse heaven” by one of their clients, the full-service farm outside Saratoga Springs, N.Y., has been rolling along for some 30 years. Several of their clients have been with them for more than 20 years.

Download this week's Regional to continue reading.

