November 18, 2017 - West Coast: Quick Change for Champ

  • January 10, 2018
  • 23 Downloads
  • File Size: 6.1MB
Download Report File Size: 6.1MB

Barton family gives Champ Pegasus every chance to succeed

By Tracy Gantz

ONCE RICHARD BARTON sees a good deal, he doesn’t waste any time. He acquired his stallion prospect Champ Pegasus in one day and a farm for the stallion in about a week.

Download this week's Regional to continue reading.

Related Reports

View More

Browse Folders