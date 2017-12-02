December 2, 2017 - Southeast: Northwest Stud Heads in Right Direction

  • January 13, 2018
  • 18 Downloads
  • File Size: 825.9kB
Download Report File Size: 825.9kB

Gone Astray heads solid stallion roster

By Cynthia McFarland

ON THIS CLEAR NOVEMBER DAY, there’s not a single cloud marring the wide stretch of pale turquoise sky. Although temperatures dipped into the mid-40s at sunrise, by the time the exercise riders pull the tack off their last horses of the morning, they have climbed into the 60s.

Download this week's Regional to continue reading.

Related Reports

View More

Browse Folders