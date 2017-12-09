December 9, 2017 - West Coast: Leading the Way

Download Report File Size: 3.8MB

Clay Murdock recognized for managing Rancho San Miguel

By Tracy Gantz



FAMILY MEANS EVERYTHING to Clay Murdock. He and his wife, Dena, have raised five children—three now grown and two still at home—and they already have several grandchildren.

But family to Murdock extends further, to the team at Rancho San Miguel, the California farm Murdock has managed for more than 30 years, and to the offspring of the farm’s stallions.

