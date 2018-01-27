January 27, 2018 - Southeast: Sons Shine in Ocala

Download Report File Size: 1.4MB

Third generation of O’Farrells carry the ball at Ocala Stud

By Lenny Shulman



HISTORY ISN’T ALWAYS FLASHY. Of course, there are highlights, but strung out over many years, the institutions that survive are the ones whose tent poles include solidity and soundness. It’s the steak, not the sizzle.

There are no fancy copper cupolas atop the barns nor grand viewing stands around the training track at Ocala Stud. There is just the sturdiness born of 62 years of breeding, foaling, raising, and training racehorses. And the satisfaction now that a third generation has taken over the reins of a family business that has defined the Thoroughbred industry in Florida.

