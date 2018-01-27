January 27, 2018 - West Coast: Golden Eight

Download Report File Size: 4.6MB

An octet of new stallions sets up shop in California for 2018

By Evan Hammonds



THE ISSUES AND CONCERNS of the Thoroughbred breeding and commercial markets in California are no dif-ferent than the ones in other states. Horsemen ponder the dwindling foal crop size and wonder what it will take to get more mares, and more “quality” mares, to their stallions.

However, come the turn of the calendar, optimism comes to the fore as new stallions are settled into new homes, and farm managers do their best to drum up business. Several new faces will try to break through in the Golden State in 2018.

