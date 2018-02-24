February 24, 2018 - West Coast: Forever Young

  • March 06, 2018
  • 15 Downloads
  • File Size: 2.9MB
Download Report File Size: 2.9MB

Sean Feld gets a lot done in a short period of time

By Lenny Shulman

IT SEEMS AS IF we’ve been writing about Sean Feld for at least 30 years, but that’s impossible, because 30 years ago Feld was just a yearling. But he is active in so many areas of the Thoroughbred business that it feels as if he’s been around since the advent of the starting gate. In the past decade Feld has started a pinhooking group, short-listed at sales, founded an Internet start-up, begun a stallion syndication group, sold seasons, been involved in a racing syndicate, and has been hired to represent the Little Red Feather Racing syndicate in the Midwest and East. In his spare time he does light plumbing and maintenance at several rental properties he owns. Rumor has it he sleeps occasionally.

Download this week's Regional to continue reading.

Related Reports

View More

Browse Folders