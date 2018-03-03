March 3, 2018 - Midwest/Canada: Ready for Business

Download Report File Size: 3.2MB

Midwest Equine stands Ready’s Image and Blueskiesnrainbows

By Lenny Shulman



THESE ARE NOT RESTFUL DAYS for Dr. Roger Beam, who founded and owns Midwest Equine and Veterinary Hospital just south of Indianapolis in Trafalgar, Ind. The practicing veterinarian is at work early in the morning checking Quarter Horse mares to see which are ready for artificial insemination. He might spend the day performing surgeries on Thoroughbreds, Standardbreds, or Quarter Horses and also see small animals in his practice. Among all these duties he also sells seasons to a half-dozen stallions on the grounds, both Thoroughbreds and Quarter Horses. And he foals out mares through the night this time of year.

