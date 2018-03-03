March 3, 2018 - Northeast/Mid-Atlantic: Quite A View

Download Report File Size: 3.7MB

Bob and Bonnie Roth are taking Majestic View Farms commercial



by Teresa Genaro



NEARLY 20 YEARS AGO Bob and Bonnie Roth happened to drive past Blue Chip Farm, located outside Gardiner, north of New York City. One of the premier Standardbred racing and breeding operations in the United States, it wasn’t far from where the Roths, Long Island natives, had moved, and from where Bonnie had grown up after her parents had moved north.

