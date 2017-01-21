January 21, 2017 - Nutrition: Pregnant Mares

Download Report File Size: 1.5MB

Nutrition for Pregnant Mares



by Heather Smith Thomas

OVER THE PAST THREE DECADES we’ve learned more about fine-tuning nutrition for pregnant mares. Dr. Stephen Duren, PhD (equine nutritionist, Performance Horse Nutrition) says conscientious Thoroughbred breeders have always tried to optimize health and develop-ment of the unborn foal, but the industry has become more diligent in recent years. This is partly due to concern about breakdowns at the track, to determine whether we can do more to prepare young horses nutritionally for this strenuous career.