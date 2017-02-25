February 25, 2017 - Foal Health: Dealing with Premature Foals

Download Report File Size: 2.1MB

Dealing with Premature Foals

by Heather Smith Thomas

OCCASIONALLY A MARE WILL FOAL too early, and the foal arrives prematurely. Foals born at less than 320 days’ gestation are considered premature, and chances for survival decrease considerably if a foal comes earlier than 300 days. These foals are not ready for life outside the uterus and might need intensive care to survive.