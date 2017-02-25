February 25, 2017 - Foal Health: Dealing with Premature Foals

  • March 09, 2017
  • 44 Downloads
  • File Size: 2.1MB
Download Report File Size: 2.1MB

Dealing with Premature Foals

by Heather Smith Thomas

OCCASIONALLY A MARE WILL FOAL too early, and the foal arrives prematurely.  Foals born at less than 320 days’ gestation are considered premature, and chances for survival decrease considerably if a foal comes earlier than 300 days. These foals are not ready for life outside the uterus and might need intensive care to survive.

Download this week's Health Zone to continue reading.  

Related Reports

View More

Browse Folders