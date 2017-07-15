July 15, 2017 - Nutrition: Feeding Horses to Help Prevent and/or Treat Ulcers

Download Report File Size: 2.7MB

Feeding Horses to Help Prevent and/or Treat Ulcers



by Heather Smith Thomas

MANY RACEHORSES DEVELOP ULCERS in the digestive tract, partly due to the stresses of an unnatural environment, increased exercise and athletic competition, unnatural diet, etc. Stress in horses can lead to gastric ulcers just as it does in humans. Strategic feeding management can help minimize the incidence and severity of ulcers.

