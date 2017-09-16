September 16, 2017 - Tying Up in Thoroughbred Racehorses

Download Report File Size: 2.7MB

Tying Up in Thoroughbred Racehorses



by Heather Smith Thomas

MUSCLE PROBLEMS ARE FAIRLY COMMON in athletic horses. Muscle pain and cramping associated with exercise have been recognized for more than 100 years: Various terms have been used to describe the condition (azoturia, Monday morning disease, etc.). In recent years veterinary researchers found there are several forms of this syndrome with different possible causes, and it is generally called exertional rhabdomyolysis.

