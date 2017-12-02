December 2, 2017 - Causes of Early Pregnancy Loss in Mares and Possible Prevention

Download Report File Size: 2.5MB

Causes of Early Pregnancy Loss in Mares and Possible Prevention



by Heather Smith Thomas

THE FRUSTRATING THING about breeding mares is that sometimes a successful conception does not result in a full-term pregnancy. Often the loss occurs very early in gestation. There are many reasons for early pregnancy loss in mares, and various risk factors. According to Dr. Ahmed Tibary, professor of Theriogenology, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, Washington State University, it’s important to check mares early for pregnancy after breeding, and monitor the pregnancy to make sure that it is progressing normally.

