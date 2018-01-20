January 20, 2018 - Reproductive Problems in Mares

Download Report File Size: 3.3MB

Reproductive Problems in Mares



by Heather Smith Thomas

BROODMARE MANAGEMENT CAN BE CHALLENGING, trying to get every mare safely in foal. There are many reproductive problems frequently en-countered and some that are rare, according to Dr. Claire Freeman. She worked in a Thoroughbred practice in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and abroad in Australia and New Zealand before joining Royal Vista Southwest in Purcell, Okla.

