April 28, 2018 - Broodmare Nutrition: Feeding the Pregnant Mare

Broodmare Nutrition: Feeding the Pregnant Mare



by Heather Smith Thomas

The mares you plan to breed need adequate body condition and proper nutrients (in proper balance) in order to cycle and conceive early in the breeding season. Proper nutrition is also important during the pregnancy. The future of a developing embryo/fetus depends upon health and nutrition of the dam. This for-mative time for the fetus can be adversely influenced by the uterine environment if the mare is exposed to certain diseases, toxins, or a poor diet.