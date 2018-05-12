May 12, 2018 - Environment and Hoof Health-Practical Hoof Care

Download Report File Size: 3.4MB

Environment and Hoof Health-Practical Hoof Care



by Heather Smith Thomas

The environment a horse lives and works in (wet or dry condition and the types of footing) makes a big difference in whether feet stay healthy, according to Dr. Julie Bullock—a veterinarian/podiatrist in Virginia.

“Having been in Florida for part of the winter and vetting numerous endurance rides all over the world, I see a big difference in the integrity of the hoof wall, and hoof quality, in different environments,” she said.