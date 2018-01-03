Gun Runner's Woodward Top Equibase Speed Figure of 2017

A look at Gun Runner's Equibase Speed Figures for 2017 adds a bit more evidence of the consistently brilliant season enjoyed by the son of Candy Ride.

In winning five of six starts, including four straight grade 1 wins to close out the season, Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's runner not only registered the top ESF of the season with his 131 in the Woodward Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1), he also earned a 129 in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1).

Those two races were the final seasonal starts of Gun Runner. Completing the 1 1/8-mile Woodward in 1:47.43 on a fast track at Saratoga Race Course, he scored by 10 1/4 lengths over runner-up Rally Cry. He then accomplished a front-end victory in the Classic, completing that 1 1/4-mile test at Del Mar in 2:01.29 on a fast track to secure a 2 1/4-length victory over $1 million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1) winner Collected and earn a 129 ESF.

In his final four starts of 2017, which also included clear victories in the Whitney Stakes (G1) at Saratoga and Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs, Gun Runner earned a 121 or better.

The top ESF earned by a 3-year-old in 2017 was registered by Battle of Midway when he rallied from fifth to score a half-length victory in the Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Del Mar. The 130 tied for the season's second-best ESF with Bullards Alley, who earned a 130 in his Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T) upset win at Woodbine. That effort was the top ESF earned by any horse in a turf race in 2017

Three horses earned ESFs of 129 in 2017. Gun Runner's Classic was joined by the runaway victory by Mor Spirit in the Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1) at Belmont Park and the runner-up finish by Sharp Azteca in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1). Sharp Azteca also earned a 127 with his Cigar Mile Handicap presented by NYRA Bets (G1) victory to close out his 4-year-old season.

Other top ESFs this season include the 128 earned by Accelerate in his front-running TVG San Diego Handicap (G2) victory and the 127 posted by Roy H in his True North Stakes (G2) win at Belmont. Roy H closed the season with a win in the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1), earning a 126.

The top ESF earned in a non-stakes race was posted by Good Bye Greg, who was awarded a 127 for his allowance-optional claiming race victory Aug. 12 at Arlington International Racecourse. That effort was the top figure earned in a race on a synthetic surface this season.

As for the past seven days, the top figure was earned by Sweet Home Stables and Mark Parkinson's Royal Son at 122. The son of Tiznow registered an easy victory in the Prairie Bayou Stakes Dec. 29 at Turfway Park.

Top 10 Equibase Speed Figures Since Jan. 1