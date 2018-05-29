WinStar Going for Third Belmont Win Since 2010

The biggest history on the line for Justify in the June 9 Belmont Stakes (G1) will be the opportunity to become the 13th Triple Crown winner, but Kenny Troutt's WinStar Farm is also in position for landmark achievements.

Should Justify win the Belmont, WinStar will become the first owner of the 21st century to have three Belmont winners. Also, WinStar would become the first owner since Belair Stud in the 1930s to have three or more Belmont winners in the same calendar decade.

WinStar secured its first Belmont victory in 2010 with Drosselmeyer (Bill Casner was then a partner with Troutt at WinStar) and followed in 2016 with Creator, a horse co-owned with Bobby Flay. Justify is campaigned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, and Starlight Racing. Amazingly, Belair Stud registered five Belmont wins in the 1930s: Gallant Fox (1930), Faireno (1932), Omaha (1935), Granville (1936), and Johnstown (1939).

Belair Stud's six Belmont wins--its other victory came with Nashua in 1955--are tied with James R. Keene for the most in the race's history. Keene's wins came from 1879-1910.

King Ranch's three Belmont winners came within an eight-year stretch, but in different calendar decades in Assault (1946), Middleground (1950), and High Gun (1954). Should Justify win, WinStar would join King Ranch with three Belmont victories and would be just the eighth owner to register at least three wins in the New York classic.

The other owners with three or more Belmont wins are: the Belmont family, five wins from 1869-1983; Mike and Phil Dwyer, who won the race five times in the 19th century; Glen Riddle Farms, four wins from 1920-1937; and Greentree Stable, four wins from 1931-1968.

A total of 18 owners have won the Belmont more than once.

WinStar Farm's Belmont Stakes Starters

Year Horse Finish

2006 Bluegrass Cat 2

2009 Mr. Hot Stuff 8

2010 Drosselmeyer 1

2013 Revolutionary 5

2014 Commissioner 2

2016 Gettysburg 8

2016 Creator 1