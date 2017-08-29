Promotional Feature: Keeneland September Book 1 Showcase

Download Report File Size: 861.3kB

A revitalized Book 1 of the Keeneland September yearling sale begins Monday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. By showcasing a critical mass of upper-market horses, 167 elite yearlings, Keene-land has created a “must attend” event for the leading buyers and sellers of Thoroughbreds around the globe.

With a nod to the “go-go” days of the 1980s and their multi-million-dollar yearlings during the Keeneland July yearling sale, this year’s one-day “super session” kicks off the first week of the September sale. Book 2 offers 1,036 top-quality yearlings over three days that run through Thursday, Sept. 14.





