February 11, 2017 - Northeast/Mid-Atlantic: Big Rebound in Maryland

Download Report File Size: 4.5MB

Breeding, racing in Free State enjoying comebacks

By Doug McCoy

“MARYLAND, MY MARYLAND” is the title of Maryland’s state song, and for nearly 300 years the state has been home to the racing and breeding of the Thoroughbred. Since horsemen began running races at Bulle Rock in 1730, Thoroughbreds have been part of the fabric of the Free State.



Download this week's Regional to continue reading.