February 18, 2017 - Southwest: Valiant Survivor

WITH THE SIGNIFICANT challenges experienced re-cently by the Texas breeding and racing industries, it was a huge lift for Texas when Douglas Scharbauer stepped in and purchased Valor Farm near Pilot Point from the estate of his parents, longtime horsepeople Dorothy and Clarence Scharbauer Jr., after Clarence’s death in 2014.

Get the latest insider news, analysis, entries and results on your phone or sent to your email!

Leaders By Earnings Horses

Jockeys

Trainers

Owners

Breeders