March 4, 2017 - Midwest/Canada: Future Games

Innovation leads Woodbine and Ontario back after government slots fiasco

By Lenny Shulman

WITH MORE THAN A DOZEN YEARS of stability under its belt thanks to the slots-at-racetracks program that provided about $345 million annually to the horse racing industry, Ontario and its racing jewel, Woodbine, were flourishing as models of success for the partnership of expanded gaming and horse racing in the first years of this century. Kentucky-based farms such as Spendthrift were sending sires such as TVG Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1T) winner Court Vision north of the border to stand at stud and locals’ appetite for Ontario-breds equaled if not exceeded their desire for Kentucky products.



