March 11, 2017 - Southeast: Return To Splendor

John and Leslie Malone revitalize Bridlewood



By Alicia Wincze Hughes

GEORGE ISAACS KNEW.



The longtime general manager of Bridlewood Farm acknowledges how preposterous it sounds to admit such a claim in the aftermath; after success has already started to trickle in, after commitment to a grand plan has already been recognized for its legitimacy. For a significant part of Isaacs’ adult life, however, the Ocala-based, 800-acre property he oversees has been a massive part of both his professional career and emotional heartstrings.



So when Connecticut natives John and Leslie Malone walked through the door four years ago and said they would be interested in purchasing one of the signature operations of the Florida breeding and racing industry, Isaacs did his due diligence and learned in short order his gut reaction was correct.



