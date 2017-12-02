December 2, 2017 - Southwest: Still Shining Bright in Texas

Download Report File Size: 4.6MB

Phil and Glenna Leckinger of Star Bright Thoroughbreds continue to believe in Texas

By Denis Blake



JUST 13 YEARS AGO Texas hosted its first and only Breeders’ Cup World Championships, with Lone Star Park showcasing a memorable event featuring a dominant effort by Ghostzapper in the Breeders’ Cup Classic Powered by Dodge (G1), a career-defining victory by Speightstown in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1), and a shocking upset by Better Talk Now) of Kitten’s Joy in the John Deere Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1T).

