December 9, 2017 - Northeast/Mid-Atlantic: Best Foot Forward

Download Report File Size: 3.5MB

Willow Creek Farm boasts new shoeing technology

By Teresa Genaro



GROWING UP ON the outskirts of Atlanta, Shawn Mullis learned horseshoeing from his father, “one of those old-school cowboy guys,” according to his son. “He was a 1960s model.”



In his late teens Mullis followed in his father’s footsteps. “It was the path of least resistance,” he said. Mullis learned his craft from a journeyman farrier before establishing himself, working with horses in a variety of disciplines: Quarter Horses, Thoroughbreds, dressage horses, and jumpers.

