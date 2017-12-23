December 23, 2017 - Midwest/Canada: Opportunity Knocks

Download Report File Size: 3.4MB

R Star Stallions takes advantage of Indiana breeding program

By Alicia Wincze Hughes

LEIGH ANN HOPPER pauses mid-sentence to acknowledge she is well aware she keeps repeating herself.

As the Indiana native details what inspired her and husband Kerry Hopper to establish R Star Stallions in their home state seven years ago—and the successful niche their operation has carved out since—she can’t help coming back to one factor. She could easily run down the litany of stats that back up how the Hoosier State’s Thoroughbred breeding program has grown over the last decade. She could point to the increased quality of stock that populates both her family’s farm and their neighbors’ farms.

