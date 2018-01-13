January 13, 2018 - Northeast/Mid-Atlantic: Big East

Nine new stallions to call Maryland home; two to New York

By Evan Hammonds

WHILE THE NEW STALLIONS that have made their way to Kentucky for the 2018 breeding season might get the most ink, those entering stud in Maryland and New York this year deserve a closer look. Rising purses in New York are nothing new, and a competitive market awaits. In Mary-land, the revenue flowing to purses, bonuses, and incentives from slot ma-chines in the Free State is relatively new and with initiatives that promote Maryland-sired horses, this is the sea-son Maryland has seen a huge influx of new bloodlines.

