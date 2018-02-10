February 10, 2018 - Northeast/Mid-Atlantic: Hope and History

  • February 21, 2018
  • 24 Downloads
  • File Size: 3.6MB
Download Report File Size: 3.6MB

Grace and Louis Merryman commit to Maryland

By John Scheinman

WALKING ACROSS ANCHOR AND HOPE Farm with his wife, Grace, on a winter afternoon, Louis Merryman stopped and dug his boot heel into the ground several times and extolled the dark richness of the earth.

“I think we have just fantastic soil around here,” Merryman said as a chilly wind whipped off the Susquehanna River near the town of Port Deposit, Maryland. “I just look at the results, at the foals that we’ve raised. We’ve raised some really stout, really substantial foals here.

Download this week's Regional to continue reading.

Related Reports

View More

Browse Folders