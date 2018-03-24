March 24, 2018 - Southwest: Aiming High

Download Report File Size: 5.8MB

Breeder/owner Larry Hirsch opens Highlander Training Center

By Denis Blake



OVER THE PAST 15 YEARS few partnerships in the Southwest have enjoyed as much success as that of Texans Larry Hirsch and Wayne Sanders. The two have teamed up on more than 300 winners with earnings in excess of $10 million during that time. Much of their success has been accomplished at their home track, Lone Star Park, and some on the national scene in graded stakes. Though the partnership continues, Hirsch recently took on a new venture with the opening of Highlander Training Center near Sulphur Springs, about 100 miles east of the heart of the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.

