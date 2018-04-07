April 7, 2018 - Midwest/Canada: Keeping an Eye on Iowa

  • April 17, 2018
  • 31 Downloads
  • File Size: 4.8MB
Download Report File Size: 4.8MB

Brandi Jo Fett does it all in the Hawkeye State

By Destinee Ott

IN THE MIDDLE OF A SNOWSTORM on March 1, 1989, trainer Joe Fett and his 15-year-old daughter, Brandi Jo Fett, won the first race ever run in their home state of Iowa at Prairie Meadows Racetrack with their 8-year-old Holmish.

Download this week's Regional to continue reading.

Related Reports

View More

Browse Folders