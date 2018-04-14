April 14, 2018 - Northeast/Mid-Atlantic: Successful Sequel

Download Report File Size: 7.8MB

Sequel Stallions New York aggressively markets the state



by Teresa Genaro

BECKY THOMAS REMEMBERS with absolute clarity the moment she saw Union Jackson at Stonestreet’s Florida farm near Ocala.

“He was drop-dead gorgeous,” she said. “He looked like a little version of the horses we all like to buy and sell as 2-year-olds. He was very precocious-looking.”

The chestnut son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin and grade 1 winner Hot Dixie Chick hadn’t duplicated the racing success of his parents; his first start came late in his 3-year-old season, and he was lightly raced after that, retiring at age 5 with a record of 11-6-1-2, earning just shy of $275,000 with two stakes victories and one graded stakes-placing, the Aristides Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs.

