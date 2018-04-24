April 24, 2018 - Southwest: Blue Bayou

Download Report File Size: 5.9MB

Blue Star Racing stands Real Solution

By Gary McMillen

IT’S LATE AFTERNOON on the bayou in Lafourche Parish, La. Wet burlap sacks of raw oysters piled up on the patio to be shucked. Seventy-five pounds of crawfish are reaching a peak cayenne-pepper boil. Spicy crabs and steaming shrimp spread out on the picnic table next to a pot of red beans and rice. Take your pick between platters of barbeque ribs and potato salad or a bowl of etouffee.

