White Beauty Lineage



Resting in her paddock. Order This Photo



Patchen Wilkes Farm near Lexington, Ky. has been home to 13 white foals since 1995. The latest addition came during Super Bowl 51 when Beautiful Devil produced a white filly by Revolutionary at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 5.



Mom is close by. Order This Photo



Beautiful Devil is by Devil His Due out of the Skip Away mare Spot of Beauty. The foal is the first for the white mare, who only raced three times and won once for her owner/breeder Patchen Wilkes.



Order This Photo



Spot of Beauty is out of the white mare Patchen Beauty, who has produced five white foals. Three of Patchen Beauty's white foals—Spot of Beauty, The White Fox, and Patchen Prince—were winners on the racetrack.



Bred 5x5 to Nashua on her dam and sire lines, Beautiful Devil's lineage goes back to Patchen Wilkes' famous mare White Beauty, a foal of 1963 who was one of the first registered white Thoroughbreds.



Order This Photo

"If you have white mares you are going to have white foals," said farm manager Barry Ezrine. "And you see the other colors as well. Beautiful Devil's half-sister has had three non-white foals."



Nursing foal. Order This Photo



Ezrine mentioned that they do go through a lot of shampoo trying to keep the whites white. Beautiful Devil made the point as she had a good roll the morning of her photo shoot.





Walking the paddock. Order This Photo



Also of interest: Patchen Wilkes is home to now-retired 23-year-old Lisa Danielle, dam of two-time Horse of the Year Wise Dan. Lisa Danielle, who also produced multiple graded stakes winner Successful Dan, was Kentucky Broodmare of the Year in 2013.

For more features and photo visist BloodHorse.com and the BloodHorse Photo Store.

