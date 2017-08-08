Promotional Feature: Breaking & Training - Off To The Races

  • August 08, 2017
  • 21 Downloads
  • File Size: 2.6MB
Download Report File Size: 2.6MB
BUYING A YEARLING IS THE EASIEST PART of acquiring a racing prospect. Next for the young Thoroughbred lies many lessons to be learned, with patience and experience going a long way toward ensuring these lessons are taught well. Aside from merely accepting a bit, a saddle, and a rider, the developing racehorse needs to become accustomed to the routine of the backside, the tight quarters of a starting gate, and how to relax when racing in company. Equally important, the young athlete must be fit and ready to compete when it moves on to the track. In this special section are insights into some of the country’s leading training centers and what makes their programs successful year after year. With research, finding a quality training center can be the second-easiest decision an owner can make.

Please download to continue reading, thank you.

Related Reports

View More

Browse Folders