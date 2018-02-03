February 3, 2018 - Midwest/Canada: Standing Tall

Download Report File Size: 2.6MB

Ivan Dalos improves the breed at Tall Oaks Farm

By Jennifer Morrison



IVAN DALOS HAS A KNACK for nicks.

The Toronto, Ontario, businessman will tell you his foray into Thoroughbred racing and breeding began purely by chance. He will tell you one of the first horses he bred, Victory Gallop—who stunned the racing world when he won the 1998 Belmont Stakes (G1)—was a “fluke.”

But there has been nothing accidental about the rise of Dalos’ self-made bloodlines, which have made his Tall Oaks Farm one of the most successful breeding and racing opera-tions in Canadian history.

Download this week's Regional to continue reading.