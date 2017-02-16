'Chrome' Time at Taylor Made



California Chrome in his stall.



California Chrome, the newest addition to the Taylor Made roster, is one of seven stallions at the farm near Nicholasville, Ky.





In his paddock.



The popular son of Lucky Pulpit easily settled in to the routine at Taylor Made, residing in the same stall where he rested up in 2015 prior to resuming his racing campaign the following year. Click here to see the slidehow of his previous time at Taylor Made.





In play mode, Chrome rears up.



All-time leading North American Thoroughbred by earnings, California Chrome won $14,752,650 during his championship racing career.





Strutting in his paddock.



A two-time Horse of the Year (2016 and 2014), champion older horse in 2016, champion 3-year-old in 2014, and a Vox Populi Award-winner, California Chrome arrived at Taylor Made on Jan. 29, 2017. Test breeding was conducted and the breeding season started mid-February.





Linda Warner gives the champ a treat.



Breeders and fans regularly visit Taylor Made to see the chestnut runner, who captured many fans' hearts when competing under the supervision of trainer Art Sherman and his son Alan Sherman. Afternoon visits are scheduled for all the stallions. Mrs. Pastures cookies are California Chrome's preferred treat.



Closeup with Chrome.

Now a 6-year-old, California Chrome celebrates his birthday on Feb. 18.





Enjoying his paddock time.

"He's a big kid,”said Gilberto Terrazas, stallion division manager at Taylor Made. "He wants to play in his paddock but he is all business in the breeding shed.”





Kicking it up.

California Chrome reacts when Terrazas enters his paddock, leaping, jumping, bucking, and putting on a show. Terrazas knows the habits of all the stallions. Jose Cruz handles daily care of California Chrome and Graydar, who shares the two-stall barn.





Galloping in his paddock, all four off the ground.

For more on California Chrome visit BloodHorse.com and the BloodHorse Photo Store.





Posing for visitors during an afternoon show.


