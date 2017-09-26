Bill Oppenheim Joins BloodHorse Team - By John Keitt Jr.

I have long admired the work and perspectives of Bill Oppenheim, and we are proud to
announce that the esteemed bloodstock analyst will be joining our team to write
a regular column beginning in the Oct. 9 edition of the BloodHorse Daily.
He will bring his
well-respected insights and analysis relating to bloodstock, breeding, and
sales from around the world, and we are quite sure you will enjoy reading his
columns.
This is another meaningful
step in our continuing effort to provide our readers with the most insightful
and useful content relating to all facets of the Thoroughbred industry. It also
greatly enhances our unparalleled bloodstock and sales coverage.
You will find his columns in
BloodHorse Daily, on BloodHorse.com, and,
occasionally, in the print edition of BloodHorse.
For anyone unfamiliar with
his background, Bill has worked as a journalist, analyst, and consultant in the
bloodstock industry for 43 years.
After stints in New Zealand
and Louisiana, he moved to Lexington in 1979, where he headed a small company
that published the respected fortnightly newsletter Racing
Update. In 1993 he moved to Scotland, and in 1995 he sold Racing Update.
After working briefly under
"Father" Chris Clay when The Blood-Horse started MarketWatch, Oppenheim was recruited as a columnist by Thoroughbred Daily News in 2000, where he contributed more
than 800 columns for that publication.
He also does private
consulting work and has contributed to the planning of matings that have
resulted in 16 classic winners since 1992.
"Those of us of my
generation grew up in the business with The Blood-Horse
as a must read," Bill said. "We have all seen a major revival of BloodHorse, with innovations across all of its platforms,
including daily, weekly, and online. I've been lucky enough to have more than
40 years of experience in Kentucky and Europe, as well as regional markets, and
hopefully I'll be able to help BloodHorse continue to
innovate and sustain its drive to be the go-to source for industry news and
analysis. They have a serious team, and I'm delighted and excited to be part of
that team."
Look for his initial column
covering the October 3-5 Tattersalls Book 1 yearling sale followed by an
insightful analysis of the Fappiano line and then his coverage of the Oct. 9-11
Tattersalls Book 2 yearling sale.