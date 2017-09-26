Bill Oppenheim Joins BloodHorse Team - By John Keitt Jr.

I have long admired the work and perspectives of Bill Oppenheim, and we are proud to announce that the esteemed bloodstock analyst will be joining our team to write a regular column beginning in the Oct. 9 edition of the BloodHorse Daily.

He will bring his well-respected insights and analysis relating to bloodstock, breeding, and sales from around the world, and we are quite sure you will enjoy reading his columns.

This is another meaningful step in our continuing effort to provide our readers with the most insightful and useful content relating to all facets of the Thoroughbred industry. It also greatly enhances our unparalleled bloodstock and sales coverage.

You will find his columns in BloodHorse Daily, on BloodHorse.com, and, occasionally, in the print edition of BloodHorse.

For anyone unfamiliar with his background, Bill has worked as a journalist, analyst, and consultant in the bloodstock industry for 43 years.

After stints in New Zealand and Louisiana, he moved to Lexington in 1979, where he headed a small company that published the respected fortnightly newsletter Racing Update. In 1993 he moved to Scotland, and in 1995 he sold Racing Update.

After working briefly under "Father" Chris Clay when The Blood-Horse started MarketWatch, Oppenheim was recruited as a columnist by Thoroughbred Daily News in 2000, where he contributed more than 800 columns for that publication.

He also does private consulting work and has contributed to the planning of matings that have resulted in 16 classic winners since 1992.

"Those of us of my generation grew up in the business with The Blood-Horse as a must read," Bill said. "We have all seen a major revival of BloodHorse, with innovations across all of its platforms, including daily, weekly, and online. I've been lucky enough to have more than 40 years of experience in Kentucky and Europe, as well as regional markets, and hopefully I'll be able to help BloodHorse continue to innovate and sustain its drive to be the go-to source for industry news and analysis. They have a serious team, and I'm delighted and excited to be part of that team."

Look for his initial column covering the October 3-5 Tattersalls Book 1 yearling sale followed by an insightful analysis of the Fappiano line and then his coverage of the Oct. 9-11 Tattersalls Book 2 yearling sale.