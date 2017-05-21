Preakness Wrapup: Clouds Got in the Way

It was March 23, 16 days before
the Wood Memorial and Blue Grass Stakes, and Chad Brown was discussing his Blue
Grass Stakes starter and main Kentucky Derby hopeful Practical Joke. Brown was
providing the typical upbeat obligatory comments you usually hear from a
trainer of a Derby horse, providing reasons why he thinks the colt will run
well in the Blue Grass and will be able to move forward off it and get the mile
and a quarter on the first Saturday in May.
After all, Practical Joke was
already a dual grade I winner, having scored gutsy victories in the prestigious
Hopeful and Champagne Stakes at 2 before finishing third in the Breeders' Cup
Juvenile.
Brown then was asked about his
late-developing, lightly raced Derby hopeful Cloud Computing, a son of the
blazingly fast colt, but unknown stallion prospect, Maclean's Music. Cloud
Computing hardly looked experienced enough to be considered a serious Kentucky
Derby contender, having run only twice in his life, breaking his maiden in
impressive style going six furlongs on the Aqueduct inner track on February 11 and
then stepping up big-time with an excellent second-place finish in the Gotham
Stakes to J Boys Echo, finishing 7 1/2 lengths ahead of the big favorite El Areeb.
Now he was being asked to stretch
out once again and meet stiffer competition in the Wood Memorial. Even if he
ran a big race, he still would have to go into the Kentucky Derby off only
three lifetime starts, and Brown, as a historian of the sport, had to realize
that only one horse in the past 102 years had won the Derby with only three
lifetime starts, and that was Big Brown, who was a freak of a racehorse, who
had come along in a weak crop.
As the question regarding Cloud
Computing was being asked, Brown's demeanor immediately changed and several chuckles
could actually be heard from the normally stoic trainer.
"I'm glad you asked me about him,"
Brown said with a more upbeat voice, as if seizing the opportunity. And even
though he then uttered only seven words, those words, and the enthusiasm in which
they were delivered, said volumes about what Brown was feeling about the colt
and the mere mention of his name.
"We're very very high on this
horse," Brown said, adding, "We have been for a long time."
Now, you have to know Chad Brown
to get the full impact of that comment. Brown, like most cautious trainers,
normally would have had answered, "We're high on this horse." If he truly
thought he was special, he might say, "We're very high on this horse." But when
Chad Brown puts not one but two "verys" in front of "high," it is time to take
notice that this may not be your ordinary promising racehorse.
Cloud Computing would go on to
finish a solid third in the Wood Memorial, dropping back to seventh early in
the eight-horse field. Although he was given too much to do behind a moderate
pace against two brilliant colts in Irish War Cry and Battalion Runner, he
still closed well, finishing 3 1/2 lengths clear of the fourth-place finisher.
Brown decided it was in the colt's
best interests to pass the Kentucky Derby stampede and circus and wait for the
Preakness Stakes, which was fine with co-owners Seth Klarman and William
Lawrence, who already had Practical Joke in the Derby. Six weeks later, there
was Cloud Computing draped in black-eyed susans, as Brown scored his first ever
classic victory.
He wasted no time in dedicating
his win to his mentor, the late Hall of Fame trainer Bobby Frankel, from whom
he learned so much about training, how to read a horse, and how to place them in
the right spot to give them the best possible shot to win. He taught him every
nitty gritty aspect of the sport as seen through the eyes of a New York street
kid who knew every angle there was and took advantage of every edge he could
get. From claiming trainer in his early days in New York to training the
powerful Juddmonte Farm horses, Frankel was a unique, enigmatic figure. Here
was a Jewish kid from Brooklyn teaming up with a Saudi Arabian prince to form
one of the most successful alliances in racing history.
Frankel always had his guard up
around most people and he never shared his softer side with them as he did his
horses and beloved Australian Shepherds. And so it was that Frankel, who was
battling cancer, unbeknownst to anyone, remained home in California rather than
attend the 2007 Breeders' Cup at Monmouth Park, in which he had four horses running.
Frankel also was aching inside for the love of his life, Happy, his Australian
Shepherd and constant companion at the racetrack, who was in the hospital,
being fed intravenously and receiving chemotherapy for a tumor on her stomach.
Frankel, distraught and ill himself, knew Happy didn't have long to live and
wanted to be with her.
The person Frankel entrusted to
saddle his four horses, including the talented 4-year-old filly Ginger Punch,
who was co-favorite in the Breeders' Cup Distaff, was his young assistant Chad
Brown, who was only 28 at the time and managing Frankel's 20-horse stable at
Monmouth Park. When Ginger Punch out-fought the hard-knocking Hystericalady in
a stretch-long duel to win by a neck, Brown was thrust into the spotlight for
the first time.
Frankel was well aware that
Brown's departure to start up his own stable was imminent, and he could not
have presented his student a more fitting farewell present than giving him this
opportunity and introducing him to the racing world and the media on a national
scale.
"He's been there," Frankel told
the Blood Horse after the race when
contacted back home in Pacific Palisades. "He tries hard, and he's going to be
a success."
That was Frankel; prophetic as
always. If one could believe that Frankel was looking down and watching his
former assistant once again in the winner's circle 10 years later and once
again addressing the media, this time as the defending Eclipse Award-winning
trainer, winner of seven Breeders' Cup races, and leading trainer at Saratoga
in 2016, dethroning the mighty Todd Pletcher, he no doubt would be saying,
"Hey, did I teach the kid good or what?" And you can be sure there were a
flurry of four-letter words being uttered in that distinctive high-pitched
voice as he watched Cloud Computing run down a game Classic Empire, whose
grandsire, ironically, is Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker, Frankel's only
classic winner.
Some of the most memorable times
I've spent on the backstretch were in Brown's office at Belmont and Saratoga
just reminiscing about Bobby Frankel. It is apparent how much Brown still
idolizes his mentor. So you know his dedication to Frankel following the
Preakness was from the heart.
Brown again was concise with his
words as he responded to a congratulatory text:
"Bobby would be proud."
Always and Forever
We are all aware that Cinderella
stories are reserved for those rags to riches tales. But over the course of
time they have become what we perceive them to be; mainly any feel-good human
interest story, such as Chad Brown's meteoric rise after being given his big
opportunity by his mentor and guide through the endless maze that is training
Thoroughbreds.
Following the Kentucky Derby, we
all celebrated the Cinderella story of two Brooklyn buddies who rose to
prominence in their respective professions and eventually rejoiced together by
living their lifelong dream of winning the Kentucky Derby.
Before anyone feels sorry for
Anthony Bonomo and Vinnie Viola for having to witness their Kentucky Derby
winner, the aptly named Always Dreaming, stagger home in eighth place in the
Preakness Stakes, beaten 14 lengths, that is the last thing they would want
anyone to do.
All one has to do is go back into
the pages of Cinderella, who says to her Fairy Godmother as she prepares to
enter the golden coach to take her to the ball, "Why it's like a dream; a
wonderful dream come true."
The Fairy Godmother replies. "Yes,
my child, but like all dreams, I'm afraid this can't last forever. You will
have only ‘til midnight...On the stroke of twelve, the spell will be broken, and
everything will be as it was before."
But that didn't dampen
Cinderella's joy at all. "Oh, I understand," she said. "But it's more than I
ever hoped for."
And you can bet that is what
Bonomo and Viola are feeling, even more than the disappointment of the
Preakness. Yes, their fairy tale came to an end at the stroke of midnight, but
it is more than they ever hoped for. And the Fairy Godmother was wrong. Those
moments at Churchill Downs and Gulfstream Park will indeed last forever and
nothing in their lives will be as it was before.
Now comes the anticipation of new
fairy tales still to be written. "When you put everything in perspective, how
blessed we are to have him," Bonomo said the day after the Preakess. "That's
racing, but he still will take us to places we've never been. We're so proud of
him."
My Kingdom for a Horse
Another of the ironies of
Thoroughbred racing and the Triple Crown involved the fact that only one horse
in memory has won the Preakness Stakes having had only three lifetime starts,
and that was Bernardini in 2006. The jockey who rode Bernardini was Javier Castellano,
who also rode Cloud Computing.
Each winter, jockeys and agents
from all over the country begin their annual search for that elusive classic
winner; the quest for racing's ultimate glory.
Several months ago, following the
Holy Bull Stakes, in which Gunnevera finished a solid second behind Irish War
Cry, Castellano and his new agent since last September, Mike Lakow, former longtime racing secretary for
the New York Racing Association, were at a crossroads. Should they stick with
Gunnevera for the upcoming Kentucky Derby preps or look elsewhere? After all,
one of Castellano's main clients, Todd Pletcher, had an arsenal of weapons in
his stable, any one of which was capable of becoming a major Derby contender.
Even with John Velazquez having first choice of the Pletcher mounts, there was
plenty to go around, with none of them proving to be a standout at that point.
Castellano and Lakow decided to
stay on Gunnevera for the Fountain of Youth Stakes, and the colt rewarded them
with a resounding 5 3/4-length romp. They had chosen wisely and now had one of
the Derby favorites. But when Gunnevera could do no better than a distant third
in the Florida Derby, it was decision time, especially with Velazquez now
committed to Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming. Two other talented Pletcher
hopefuls, Battalion Runner and Tapwrit, were major threats for the Wood
Memorial and Blue Grass Stakes, respectively, and Castellano also was the
regular rider for leading Arkansas Derby contender Malagacy. But they never considered
jumping off Gunnevera based on one race that they both threw out, and in which
he really didn't run that badly, considering he was likely to regress off his
monster speed figure in the Fountain of Youth.
Following Gunnevera's
seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, possibly due to a rough start and
track conditions, Lakow received a call from Chad Brown.
"Chad asked me, ‘Hey, are you a
hundred percent committed to the horse you rode in the Derby?'" Lakow said. "I
said, ‘No, why what's up?' Chad told me, ‘My horse is training great and we
think Javier fits the horse. The owners and I think Javier is the right jockey
for this race. He's won it before'" I said, ‘OK, let me speak to Javier and
I'll discuss it with him,' and that's basically how it went down.
"People are saying I was forced to
ride Chad's horse. That's not true at all. Chad didn't put any pressure on me;
he was just asking if I was committed. I told Javier, ‘Why don't you speak to
Sano (Gunnevera's trainer Antonio Sano) and ask him if he's thinking of
skipping the Preakness and going for the Belmont.' So Javier called Sano and
explained to him that we ride a lot for Chad, and Sano was a perfect gentleman
about it and said he understood, and that was it. Look, Cloud Computing was a fresh
horse and when Chad says he likes a horse and he's training good, that pretty
much will persuade anyone. Chad is exceptional. But he was totally professional
about it. I was certainly concerned that if Gunnevera won what we would look
like, but luckily it all worked out."
So, there was Lakow, sitting alone
in his second-floor apartment in Floral Park, watching Cloud Computing and
Castellano charge down the stretch and nail Classic Empire, screaming over the
phone at his wife Tracy, who was back home in Florida.
"I'm always so quiet, and the
people downstairs must have thought something was going on up here," Lakow
said.
In yet another bit of irony, not
only was Lakow thrilled over the Preakness result because of Castellano, but
also because Cloud Computing was bred by Hill N Dale Farm, where Lakow worked
for five years as general manager.
"They bred the horse, they foaled
the horse, and they stand Maclean's Music, so it was great for John Sikura and
the team," Lakow said. "They're really good people."
So, for Lakow, the Preakness was
about the ties that bind; in his case, from the breeding shed all the way to
the saddle.
The Rebuilding of an Empire
While fairy tales were being
played out this winter and early spring in the camps of Always Dreaming and
Gunnevera and several other Kentucky Derby contenders, Mark and Norman Casse
were trying their best to cope with reality. How do you remove a constant black
cloud hovering over the head of your 2-year-old champion and early favorite for
the Kentucky Derby?
From erratic behavior, agitation,
a foot abscess, a back ailment, and refusal to train at inopportune times, the
father and son team had precious little time to alleviate the physical problems
and get inside their horse's head to alleviate the mental ones.
For weeks, Classic Empire stood on
the precipice of Derby elimination, as time was running out and there seemed
little chance of putting enough foundation in the colt to prepare him for the
rigors of the Derby and the Triple Crown.
What made it all the more
frustrating was the fact that Classic Empire would often tease them by becoming
the perfect gentleman, and people began to perceive the colt as some equine
Sybil. You never knew which personality would emerge. March was coming to an
end and that meant after almost two months of standing in his stall at Palm
Meadows training center on big race days, it was nearly time for the major
final Derby preps and one last chance to somehow make it to the starting gate
on the first Saturday in May. If Classic Empire was to have any chance of
getting in a prep race, desperate measures had to be taken.
That desperate measure was
returning to where it all began; where Classic Empire got his early training;
where perhaps he would find happiness and serenity back in the quiet and
familiar surroundings of Winding Oaks Farm in Ocala and the people who cared
for him as a youngster. This was the former Tartan Farms, where John Nerud had
built a dynasty, and where the graves of immortals like Dr. Fager and Ta Wee and
Aspidistra and Cequillo and Intentionally lie in neat rows, nestled in beds of
ivy, just a quarter of a mile from the training track where Classic Empire used
to train and where he would now attempt to regain his championship form.
And so Norman Casse decided to
make the ultimate sacrifice. "We had no other recourse but to send him
back to the people who first had him and who would now try to get him right
again," Norman said. "It's an incredible story to be honest. It was a humbling
experience for me. I had to tell my father, ‘Dad, I'm done. This horse will not
train for us here. We have to try something else.' Do you know what it's like
to send the Derby favorite away, saying I don't want to train the Derby
favorite here; I think he needs to leave? You just have to do what's best for
the horse. It takes a lot of humility, but we had no choice but to send him
back to where it all started."
Classic Empire's transformation was nothing short of
remarkable, as he rattled off a series of exceptional works and was the
consummate professional throughout his stay at Winding Oaks.
Amazingly, he would make the Arkansas Derby, but still
needed a huge effort to go on to Kentucky. As an ultimate testament to both
Mark and Norman Casse and their entire crew at the track and at the farm,
Classic Empire won the Arkansas Derby with a stirring stretch run. As unlikely
as it seemed, the champ was back. A great chapter in Triple Crown history was
about to be written.
So, why were the racing gods so cruel as to deny the horse
and his connections a victory in either the Derby or Preakness? Why did they
burden him with such a rough, wide trip at Churchill Downs, in which he was
forced to drop back to the rear of the field, and then in the Preakness have
him run the Kentucky Derby winner into the ground after a virtual match race
for almost a mile, open up a clear lead in what looked to be sure winning move,
only to snatch victory away in the final stride? Surely, the horse and the
Casses deserved a better fate after all they had been through. This was the
story that was meant to be told.
But who knows, perhaps the story still will be told in three
weeks in the Belmont Stakes; the race in which his sire's son, American
Pharoah, wrote his chapter in history in 2015 and where his grandsire, Empire
Maker, dashed the hopes of Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide in 2003.
It will take only one more brick to rebuild this empire and
provide a well deserved happy ending for the Casses and the colt who has taken
them on a journey they'll never forget.
Final Thoughts
And so Chapter Two of the 2017 Triple Crown has come to an
end. Some may feel this year's Triple Crown has been disappointing, with so
many unfulfilled promises and inexplicably poor performances along the way by
its major players. But every Triple Crown is an entity all its own, feeding off
the energy it emits and the passion it stirs.
John Steinbeck wrote in Travels
with Charley: "A journey is like marriage. The certain way to be wrong is
to think you control it."
As Anthony Bonomo and Vinnie Viola and the other owners of
Always Dreaming, and Mark and Norman Casse, and Chad Brown, and Javier
Castellano and John Velazquez can attest, you are never in control on the
Triple Crown journey. You just thank your good fortune you were able to embark
on it.