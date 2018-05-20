Preakness Wrap Up: And Away We Go...Again.

In some ways it seemed appropriate that all we saw of Justify in the stretch of the Preakness Stakes was a ghostly shroud, with his white silks and white face, emerging from the murk that had settled on Pimlico Race Course.

This colt has been shrouded in mystery since he burst on the scene in mid-February as if conjured up by some magical potion. Where did this powerhouse of a horse come from? How has he been able to come, see, and conquer so much in such a short period of time? How has he been able to rip out so many pages of the history books when so many have tried and failed for over a hundred years? In the words of legendary British race caller Peter O'Sullevan when witnessing something extraordinary, "What manner of horse is this?"

When the veiled image appeared inside the eighth pole of the Preakness, although still obscured by the fog and mist, it nevertheless was easily recognizable. No one looks like Justify. No one runs like Justify. No one generates the power of Justify. Physically, he is indeed a man among boys. But unlike his previous starts, this time he had others on his tail in hot pursuit.

This scene is not what most had envisioned, but the majority of those in the crowd had no knowledge of the battle Justify had just endured, slugging it out every step of the way with last year's 2-year-old champion and Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Good Magic, whose jockey Jose Ortiz had decided to throw his colt right into the fire from the start and stare the beast in the eye, much to the surprise and chagrin of his trainer Chad Brown.

Good Magic was hanging in there doggedly, refusing to give up the fight, but he could not withstand such a prolonged battle with the fast and powerful Justify. Although he continued on gamely, the danger was coming from the lightly raced Tenfold and the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Bravazo. They bore down on Justify, but the Derby winner never wavered and held on to defeat Bravazo by a half-length, with Tenfold another neck farther back and a neck ahead of the stubborn Good Magic. Even Lone Sailor, closing from last, was beaten only two lengths.

It took only seconds for the Preakness result to be put in the rear view mirror. All thoughts immediately turned to the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown. Did the Preakness reveal a chink in Justify's armor? Has his meteoric, history-defying rise begun its descent? After all, his margins of victory have steadily decreased, from 9 1/2 lengths to 6 1/2 lengths to three lengths to 2 1/2 lengths to a half-length. Some may question the overall depth and quality of the Preakness field, as he narrowly held off one horse he had already beaten by eight lengths in the Derby and another who had run only three times in his life. And now he has to come back in three weeks and stretch out to a mile and a half and face fresh horses who are lying in wait, including his boyhood pal Vino Rosso.

But Justify has one thing in his favor. And that one thing is as simple as it gets. He is unlike other horses we've seen. And we really have no idea what he is capable of. Most horses would have cracked from such a compressed campaign, stretching the limits and facing new and bigger challenges with each race, and with no 2-year-old foundation.

No, Justify is not like other horses, because no one has succeeded in accomplishing what he has in such a short period of time, and in fact, no one has even attempted to accomplish what he has.

It is natural to ask how long this can continue and to what heights can he soar? To demonstrate the enormity of what Justify has accomplished and what he will be attempting to accomplish on June 9, the 12 Triple Crown winners went into the Belmont Stakes averaging just under 14 lifetime starts covering an 11 1/2-month span. Justify will be attempting to join them in the pantheon with only five lifetime starts covering a 3 1/2-month span. The shortest career from debut to the Belmont Stakes was Seattle Slew's 8 1/2 months. Even the fairly lightly raced American Pharoah's career spanned 10 months, separated by a break between his first three starts and his last four starts. Can Justify keep this frantic pace up for one more race, going a quarter of a mile farther than he's ever run?

In short, Justify will be trying to scale Mt. Everest on a snowmobile; read War and Peace in a day; play Brahms's Second Piano Concerto in five minutes. After what we've seen, can anyone say for certain he can't do it?

The reviews of the Preakness no doubt will be mixed, mainly because of the close proximity of the first four finishers. Prior to the Preakness, there were a number of references on TV and in print about Justify being called "King Kong." Well, his detractors can point out the fact that King Kong met his demise in New York. As the great Woody Stephens used to say, "Those buildings get awfully tall once you cross the Hudson River."

We all knew what we had in American Pharoah, and Affirmed, and Seattle Slew, and Secretariat, and the Triple Crown winners before them. But the intrigue of Justify no doubt will have Belmont Park packed on June 9. Unlike past Triple Crown winners, his story has been accompanied by historic sidebars, including silencing the name Apollo forever.

What we have to remember is that winning margins in the Preakness do not reflect what will happen in the Belmont. Secretariat won the Preakness by 2 1/2 lengths and the Belmont by 31. Risen Star won the Preakness by 1 1/4 lengths and the Belmont by 14. Point Given won the Preakness by 2 1/4 lengths and the Belmont by 12 1/4. Bet Twice and Easy Goer finished second in the Preakness and won the Belmont by 14 and eight lengths, respectively. Twenty Grand finished second in the Preakness and won the Belmont by 10. At the other end of the spectrum, Smarty Jones and Funny Cide won the Preakness by record margins of 11 and 9 3/4 lengths, respectively, and both lost the Belmont.