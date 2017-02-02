Irish War Cry Offers Longshot Potential in Holy Bull

By J. Keeler Johnson ("Keelerman") Twitter: @J_Keelerman



The biggest day of racing so far on the Road to the Kentucky Derby is coming up on Saturday, with three major Derby prep races on the agenda at Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, and Santa Anita. We'll focus our attention on the $350,000 Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (gr. III) and the $150,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (gr. II), and we'll also take a brief look at Gulfstream's $100,000 Kitten's Joy Stakes, which drew a nice field even though it isn't a Derby prep race. Let's start handicapping!

Holy Bull Stakes (gr. III) at Gulfstream Park

On paper, the Holy Bull looks to be dominated by Classic Empire and Gunnevera, who are by far the two most accomplished horses in the race. Classic Empire is the reigning Eclipse champion two-year-old male and has three graded stakes wins under his belt, including the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (gr. I), which he won in a fast time and earned a massive 102 Beyer speed figure. Gunnevera has also won a couple of graded stakes races, including the Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (gr. III), in which he unleashed a tremendous run from the back of the pack to win by 5 ¾ lengths.

Of the pair, Classic Empire has run faster and actually defeated Gunnevera by 6 ¾ lengths in the Breeders' Futurity (gr. I) last October, so if Classic Empire runs anywhere near his best race in the Holy Bull, he should easily prevail. With a short run to the first turn, Classic Empire has drawn perfectly in post position three, and his excellent tactical speed should put him in the position to take advantage of the very short run down the homestretch (this race will end at the sixteenth pole.) By the same token, this short homestretch could be a disadvantage for the late-running Gunnevera.

The only question mark is whether Classic Empire will be ready to fire off a layoff. Generally speaking, horses returning from layoffs at Gulfstream Park hasn't been the strongest angle for trainer Mark Casse; according to statistics from StatsMaster, Casse has gone 1-for-24 under these conditions since December 2015. That's not to say that Classic Empire won't win--there are always exceptions, and Classic Empire is a champion--but since he'll be a very heavy favorite, I'm tempted to take a shot with an up-and-comer offering better odds.

One horse that has really caught my eye is Irish War Cry, a colt that I've written about extensively in the past. The son of Curlin drew attention with an impressive six-furlong maiden win on November 11th at Laurel Park, in which he overcame a slow start to sweep past the field on the turn and win going away by 4 ½ lengths. He then tackled stakes company in the seven-furlong Marylander Stakes at Laurel, showcasing a complete change in running style to set the pace and gamely hold off O Dionysus to win by a nose.

At first glance, the margin of victory and final time aren't all that impressive, but Irish War Cry actually ran the final furlong in :11.99 seconds, suggesting that he had quite a bit left in the tank. He might have been a bit unfocused on the lead in the Marylander, so improvement could be possible if he settles into a tracking position in the Holy Bull Stakes, perhaps just behind Classic Empire. Given his pedigree, the extra distance of the Holy Bull should be no concern, and drawing post five--with several closers to his inside--should help him save ground around the first turn. For what it's worth, he will also be running on Lasix for the first time.

Call it a gut feeling or a hunch play, but I think Irish War Cry has that "extra something special" that could make him a serious Derby contender. Maybe he won't topple Classic Empire, but I think Irish War Cry is by far the most likely horse to finish second, and if the odds are right (I'm hoping for 5-1 or higher), I think he's worth playing on top.

Robert B. Lewis Stakes (gr. III) at Santa Anita

Santa Anita's second Derby prep race came up a bit weaker than usual, but the five-horse field looks surprisingly competitive. Doug O'Neill will send out three starters, including the Grade 3 winner Term of Art and the Los Alamitos Futurity (gr. I) 2-3 finishers Irap and Dangerfield, but the horse to beat might be the recent maiden winner Sheer Flattery.

Even a brief look at Sheer Flattery's record reveals that he has been keeping excellent company. Although he lost his first three starts (all of them sprints), he was facing horses like Los Alamitos Futurity (gr. I) winner Mastery, Sham Stakes (gr. III) runner-up American Anthem, and California Derby winner So Conflated. As a son of Flatter, Sheer Flattery figured to improve when stretched out in distance, and he did just that in an 8.5-furlong maiden special weight at Santa Anita on December 31st. After settling just off the early pace, Sheer Flattery moved up to take the lead in the homestretch and won by a nose over stablemate Honor and Courage (a talented colt that is nominated to the Triple Crown), with Irap 4 ¾ lengths behind in fourth place.

For that effort, Sheer Flattery received a Beyer speed figure of 83, the highest of any horse in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. Jockey Mike Smith, who is having a fantastic year so far with five graded stakes wins in January, will have the mount. I envision Sheer Flattery working out an ideal trip stalking Royal Mo and/or Irap in the early stages of the race, and from there, he should be tough to beat.

Kitten's Joy Stakes

With two graded stakes wins on his five-race record, as well as a solid sixth-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (gr. I), Made You Look is absolutely the horse to beat in this one-mile turf race. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the son of More Than Ready unleashed an explosive late run to win the 7.5-furlong Dania Beach Stakes (gr. III) by 2 ½ lengths over this course on January 7th, and a repeat of that performance should get him to the winner's circle.

However, I wouldn't overlook the chances of Kitten's Cat, who finished fourth in the Dania Beach. Although on paper he got a pretty good trip, from a visual perspective it looked much rougher. He was urged out of the gate to try and get good position from post one, then spent the rest of the race in tight quarters on the inside looking very uncomfortable. I don't think he ever relaxed or got into any sort of rhythm, so I'm willing to forgive that he didn't produce much of a run in the homestretch. I think he's better coming from farther back (as he did when finishing third in a slow-paced renewal of the Grade 3 Pilgrim Stakes), and he's drawn a much more ideal post position this time around. With a better trip, I think he has a chance to turn the tables on Made You Look.

Now it's your turn! Who do you like in the weekend stakes races?

