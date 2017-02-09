Divisidero Goes for Grade 1 Glory at Gulfstream

By J. Keeler Johnson ("Keelerman") Twitter: @J_Keelerman

Yet another exceptional weekend of racing is coming up on February 11th and 12th, with nine graded stakes races and an impressive group of smaller stakes races on the agenda. The race drawing the most attention is the $250,000 Sam F. Davis Stakes (gr. III) at Tampa Bay Downs (you can read my analysis on the America's Best Racing website), but we'll focus our attention on the $350,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (gr. I), the week's most prestigious race in terms of grading. Let's start handicapping!

Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (gr. I)

The second Grade 1 race of the year has attracted a competitive field of eight accomplished turf runners, and while anything can happen in turf racing, I would be very surprised if Divisidero loses this race. The son of Kitten's Joy has shown significant talent throughout his career and is capable of producing a breathtaking turn-of-foot on his best day. Last year, he won the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic (gr. I) at Churchill Downs, and following a long layoff, he returned to action last month with a solid third-place finish in the Ft. Lauderdale Stakes (gr. II) at Gulfstream.

At first glance, that effort might not look like anything special, but in my opinion Divisidero's performance was nothing short of sensational. Reserved in last place through a slow opening half-mile in :48.30, Divisidero had to rally extremely wide on the far turn and lost significant ground, but still managed to run the final five-sixteenths of a mile in a rapid :28.49 to be beaten just a length.

According to data from Trakus, Divisidero ran between four to five lengths farther than the two horses that beat him in the Ft. Lauderdale, and with a better trip on Saturday, he should turn the tables. The smaller field (eight horses in the Gulfstream Park Turf versus twelve in the Ft. Lauderdale) should help him get a better trip and save more ground, and it could also allow him to race a little closer to the early pace, much like he did in the 2016 Woodford Reserve Turf Classic. He should also be sharper in his second start of the season, and with anything resembling a good trip, I think Divisidero will swallow this field to win impressively.

The horse with the best chance to pull off an upset is probably Beach Patrol, a newly-turned four-year-old trained by Chad Brown. Beach Patrol won the Secretariat Stakes (gr. I) at Arlington last summer and is very consistent, but he has shown a tendency to finish second or third more often than not, and the Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap will mark his first race outside of his own age group. Still, his tactical speed could be a valuable asset, and he should give a good account of himself. How about a straight Divisidero/Beach Patrol exacta?

Saint's Fan Returns at Delta Downs

Regular readers of this blog know that I'm very excited about Saint's Fan, a three-year-old colt that went 2-for-2 last year. Owned, bred, and trained by Dallas Stewart, Saint's Fan was impressive in his debut at Churchill Downs--defeating a quality field that included future stakes winner Proforma--and he was even better in the Louisiana Champions Day Juvenile Stakes a month later, overcoming a poor start to win going away by two lengths. Notably, the runner-up--Laughingsaintssong--came right back to win two straight races, including the Space City Stakes at Sam Houston.

On Saturday, Saint's Fan will return to action in the $100,000 Louisiana Premiere Night Prince Stakes, where he will face ten rivals while stretching out to a mile. I think this is a perfect spot for Saint's Fan to make his two-turn debut, and while he won't offer much value in the wagering (he's 6-5 on the morning line), I'm looking forward to seeing how he performs. Another strong effort should launch him into a Kentucky Derby prep race.

Elate Could Be Something Special

While much of the Kentucky Oaks attention has been focused on the spectacular Unique Bella (and deservedly so!), it could be wise to keep an eye on the Bill Mott-trained filly Elate, who will make her three-year-old debut in the Suncoast Stakes on Saturday at Tampa Bay Downs.

Elate has only run once so far, but she was terrific in that lone run, winning a one-mile maiden special weight on November 26th at Aqueduct by 12 ½ lengths. Given that Mott generally isn't known for scoring big wins with first-time starters, Elate's performance was even more eye-catching, and her final time of 1:38.32 was excellent on a day when the track was playing slow. She earned a Beyer speed figure of 88, one of the better numbers of the year for a two-year-old filly.

It's possible that Elate won't win the Suncoast Stakes, as she'll be facing a solid field while coming off a layoff, and she's posted only four workouts in preparation for this race. But whether she wins or loses on Saturday, I believe that Elate could something special--perhaps a future graded stakes winner and a major Kentucky Oaks contender.

J. Keeler Johnson (also known as "Keelerman") is a writer, blogger, videographer, handicapper, and all-around horse racing enthusiast. A great fan of racing history, he considers Dr. Fager to be the greatest racehorse ever produced in America, but counts Zenyatta as his all-time favorite. He is the founder of the horse racing website www.theturfboard.com.