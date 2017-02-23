Risen Star Hero Could Be a Local One

By
J. Keeler Johnson ("Keelerman") Twitter: @J_Keelerman
The
road to the Kentucky Derby will get serious on Saturday when Fair Grounds hosts
the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (gr. II), the first Derby prep race offering 50
qualification points to the winner. A total of fourteen promising
three-year-olds have been entered in the 8.5-furlong race, although one--So Conflated--is expected to scratch
after drawing post fourteen.
The
Risen Star has produced some very good horses in recent years, including
Preakness Stakes (gr. I) winner Oxbow, Belmont Stakes (gr. I) winner Palace
Malice, Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. I) winner Mucho Macho Man, and Clark
Handicap (gr. I) winner Gun Runner. Only time will tell if a horse of similar
talent emerges from the 2017 Risen Star, but it certainly wouldn't come as a
surprise. Let's start handicapping!
Risen Star Stakes (gr. II)
The
morning line favorite, and certainly the horse that most Derby handicappers
will have their eyes on, is the promising Mo
Town. After finishing second in his debut at Saratoga last summer, Mo Town
crushed a one-mile maiden special weight at Belmont, romping to victory by
seven lengths over a muddy track. Two months later--after missing a prep race
with a minor setback--Mo Town stretched out to nine furlongs in Aqueduct's
Remsen Stakes (gr. II) and rallied from just off the pace to win going away by
2 ½ lengths.
Since
that effort, Mo Town has been training sharply at Payson Park for his comeback,
and trainer Tony Dutrow is strong with horses returning from layoffs--according
to statistics from the Daily Racing Form, Dutrow wins at a 21% rate with a
$2.96 ROI for every $2 bet.
But
there are a couple of reasons to hesitate about picking Mo Town on top. For
one, several of the horses he has beaten have not run as well in subsequent
races--Remsen runner-up No Dozing came back to finish sixth in the Sam F. Davis
Stakes (gr. III), Remsen third-place finisher Takaful finished last as the
favorite in the Jerome Stakes (gr. III), and Everybodyluvsrudy (second in Mo
Town's maiden win) was fifth in the Jerome before finishing a distant second in
the Miracle Wood Stakes at Laurel.
Also,
for what it's worth, it's generally been wise to play against Remsen Stakes
winners when they make their three-year-old debuts. From 2009 through 2015,
only one Remsen winner (Mohaymen) proved victorious in his next race, with the
beaten Remsen winners including future Grade 1 winners such as Honor Code, To
Honor and Serve, and Overanalyze. Add in the fact that Mo Town will be carrying
top weight of 122 pounds (conceding six pounds to several talented
up-and-comers), and I think you have a recipe for an upset.
One
colt that has really caught my eye is Local
Hero, who races for the powerful team of trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey
Florent Geroux, who won the 2016 Risen Star Stakes with Gun Runner. After
finishing second in his first two starts (both going seven furlongs) at
Keeneland and Churchill Downs, Local Hero shipped to Fair Grounds and stretched
out to a mile and seventy yards in a maiden special weight on January 26th.
Showing significant improvement, Local Hero had to be urged a bit to hold his
position on the rail and was briefly in tight quarters heading into the first
turn, but shrugged off his challenger to take a clear lead early in the race, a
lead that he kept extending as the race went on. The pace was on the quicker
side for Fair Grounds (:47.19 and 1:12.40), but Local Hero had his ears pricked
the whole time and drew off under the lightest hand ride to lead by ten lengths
in the homestretch. He was eased up late and just cruised across the wire, but
still recorded a sharp final time of 1:42.49, which translated to a Beyer speed
figure of 89, the best of any horse in the Risen Star field.
From
a visual perspective, Local Hero looked fantastic and strikes me as a colt with
a lot of potential. He completed his serious preparations for the Risen Star by
breezing five furlongs in 1:00 4/5 on February 12th, followed by a
maintenance half-mile in :50 1/5 on February 19th. Under the
conditions of the Risen Star, Local Hero will carry just 116 pounds, and
drawing post three should give him an opportunity to sprint to the lead or tuck
in behind the leaders and save ground, depending on whether a fast or slow pace
unfolds. I believe Local Hero is the horse to beat.
A
bit of a wildcard in the Risen Star is Girvin,
who will break from the rail. After showing impressive speed to win his debut
at Fair Grounds on December 16th (defeating next-out winner
Excitations), Girvin missed the LeComte Stakes due to the EHV-1 quarantine at
Fair Grounds and also dealt with a minor hoof issue, but got back on track with
a big run in the February 4th Keith Gee Memorial Stakes going a mile
on turf, rallying to finish second by less than a length to the talented Cowboy
Culture.
Given
that the Keith Gee Memorial was strictly a prep for the Risen Star, Girvin's
performance was exceptional and bodes well for his chances in the Risen Star.
Having proven himself very versatile in terms of running style, Girvin should
have no trouble adapting to whatever pace scenario unfolds, and drawing the
rail--while it could potentially lead to a tricky trip--should help him save
ground.
Also
warranting respect is Guest Suite,
who unleashed an eye-catching late rally to win the LeComte Stakes (gr. III) at
Fair Grounds last month by 1 ¼ lengths. Guest Suite is 3-for-5 and has never
finished out of the trifecta, but he did receive a good pace setup in the
LeComte and appeared to relish the muddy, sealed track.
I'm
actually a little more intrigued by the LeComte fourth-place finish Arklow, who should offer a
substantially higher price. He was closing ground with interest in the LeComte
but got jostled and bumped in the homestretch, which might have cost him third
or even second place. Although he's still a maiden, he's got a strong pedigree
(by Arch out of an Empire Maker mare) that suggests he could improve with the
benefit of maturity and longer distances. I don't think it's out of the
question that he could take another step forward and turn the tables on some of
his LeComte conquerors.
So
to recap, Local Hero is my choice to
win the Risen Star, with utmost respect to Girvin,
a horse I would play in equal strength with Local Hero in multi-race wagers. Mo Town and Guest Suite are both logical contenders that could be a little
vulnerable, while Arklow strikes me
as a live longshot with a shot to hit the board.
Now
it's your turn! Who do you like in the Risen Star Stakes?
*****
Trainer
Bob Baffert already holds a strong hand on the Derby trail with Mastery and
American Anthem, but his stable of Derby contenders grew even deeper on
Saturday when Bronze Age delivered a
huge performance in a one-mile maiden special weight at Santa Anita.
After
getting burned up setting fast fractions in his first two starts (both
sprints), Bronze Age clearly relished the opportunity to stretch out in
distance and set a slower pace. Cruising along on the lead through fractions of
:23.89 and :47.35, the Juddmonte Farms runner blew the race wide open with a
third quarter-mile in :23.55 and a seventh furlong in :11.77, which gave him a
four-length lead at the eighth pole. Stablemate West Coast closed the gap in the final furlong, but Bronze Age was
never in danger of being caught and crossed the wire 1 ½ lengths in front while
recording a final time of 1:35.29, good enough for a Beyer speed figure of 93.
With
this impressive performance behind him, I wouldn't be surprised if we see
Bronze Age jump into stakes company next time out. A possible goal could be the
$800,000 Sunland Derby (gr. III) on March 26th, although if Baffert
would like to get a couple more runs under Bronze Age's belt before the Triple
Crown, races like the March 11th San Felipe Stakes (gr. II) and
March 18th Rebel Stakes (gr. II) could come into play, even though
Baffert already has runners slated for those races.
Another
notable win last weekend came from Souper
Tapit, who won his debut at Fair Grounds in eye-catching fashion. Sent off
as the favorite in a one-mile and seventy-yard maiden special weight, Souper
Tapit broke slowly and was reserved at the back of the pack early on, but
somehow managed to rally from last to first around the turn to take the lead at
the top of the stretch. After pulling clear, he was challenged by the
late-charging Multiplier, but Souper Tapit dug deep and held on to win by a
neck.
Souper
Tapit's final time wasn't all that quick (1:43.59, which earned a Beyer of 76),
but it was solid enough for a horse making his debut in a two-turn race.
Trained by Mark Casse, Souper Tapit has been nominated to the Triple Crown and
was even nominated to the Louisiana Derby before the "Early Bird" deadline.
Souper Tapit appears to have a lot of potential and could be bound for a Derby
prep race in the near future.
*****
*****
J. Keeler Johnson (also known as "Keelerman") is a writer, blogger, videographer, handicapper, and all-around horse racing enthusiast. A great fan of racing history, he considers Dr. Fager to be the greatest racehorse ever produced in America, but counts Zenyatta as his all-time favorite. He is the founder of the horse racing website www.theturfboard.com.