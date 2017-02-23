Risen Star Hero Could Be a Local One

By J. Keeler Johnson ("Keelerman") Twitter: @J_Keelerman

The road to the Kentucky Derby will get serious on Saturday when Fair Grounds hosts the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (gr. II), the first Derby prep race offering 50 qualification points to the winner. A total of fourteen promising three-year-olds have been entered in the 8.5-furlong race, although one--So Conflated--is expected to scratch after drawing post fourteen.

The Risen Star has produced some very good horses in recent years, including Preakness Stakes (gr. I) winner Oxbow, Belmont Stakes (gr. I) winner Palace Malice, Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. I) winner Mucho Macho Man, and Clark Handicap (gr. I) winner Gun Runner. Only time will tell if a horse of similar talent emerges from the 2017 Risen Star, but it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise. Let's start handicapping!

Risen Star Stakes (gr. II)

The morning line favorite, and certainly the horse that most Derby handicappers will have their eyes on, is the promising Mo Town. After finishing second in his debut at Saratoga last summer, Mo Town crushed a one-mile maiden special weight at Belmont, romping to victory by seven lengths over a muddy track. Two months later--after missing a prep race with a minor setback--Mo Town stretched out to nine furlongs in Aqueduct's Remsen Stakes (gr. II) and rallied from just off the pace to win going away by 2 ½ lengths.

Since that effort, Mo Town has been training sharply at Payson Park for his comeback, and trainer Tony Dutrow is strong with horses returning from layoffs--according to statistics from the Daily Racing Form, Dutrow wins at a 21% rate with a $2.96 ROI for every $2 bet.

But there are a couple of reasons to hesitate about picking Mo Town on top. For one, several of the horses he has beaten have not run as well in subsequent races--Remsen runner-up No Dozing came back to finish sixth in the Sam F. Davis Stakes (gr. III), Remsen third-place finisher Takaful finished last as the favorite in the Jerome Stakes (gr. III), and Everybodyluvsrudy (second in Mo Town's maiden win) was fifth in the Jerome before finishing a distant second in the Miracle Wood Stakes at Laurel.

Also, for what it's worth, it's generally been wise to play against Remsen Stakes winners when they make their three-year-old debuts. From 2009 through 2015, only one Remsen winner (Mohaymen) proved victorious in his next race, with the beaten Remsen winners including future Grade 1 winners such as Honor Code, To Honor and Serve, and Overanalyze. Add in the fact that Mo Town will be carrying top weight of 122 pounds (conceding six pounds to several talented up-and-comers), and I think you have a recipe for an upset.

One colt that has really caught my eye is Local Hero, who races for the powerful team of trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Florent Geroux, who won the 2016 Risen Star Stakes with Gun Runner. After finishing second in his first two starts (both going seven furlongs) at Keeneland and Churchill Downs, Local Hero shipped to Fair Grounds and stretched out to a mile and seventy yards in a maiden special weight on January 26th. Showing significant improvement, Local Hero had to be urged a bit to hold his position on the rail and was briefly in tight quarters heading into the first turn, but shrugged off his challenger to take a clear lead early in the race, a lead that he kept extending as the race went on. The pace was on the quicker side for Fair Grounds (:47.19 and 1:12.40), but Local Hero had his ears pricked the whole time and drew off under the lightest hand ride to lead by ten lengths in the homestretch. He was eased up late and just cruised across the wire, but still recorded a sharp final time of 1:42.49, which translated to a Beyer speed figure of 89, the best of any horse in the Risen Star field.

From a visual perspective, Local Hero looked fantastic and strikes me as a colt with a lot of potential. He completed his serious preparations for the Risen Star by breezing five furlongs in 1:00 4/5 on February 12th, followed by a maintenance half-mile in :50 1/5 on February 19th. Under the conditions of the Risen Star, Local Hero will carry just 116 pounds, and drawing post three should give him an opportunity to sprint to the lead or tuck in behind the leaders and save ground, depending on whether a fast or slow pace unfolds. I believe Local Hero is the horse to beat.

A bit of a wildcard in the Risen Star is Girvin, who will break from the rail. After showing impressive speed to win his debut at Fair Grounds on December 16th (defeating next-out winner Excitations), Girvin missed the LeComte Stakes due to the EHV-1 quarantine at Fair Grounds and also dealt with a minor hoof issue, but got back on track with a big run in the February 4th Keith Gee Memorial Stakes going a mile on turf, rallying to finish second by less than a length to the talented Cowboy Culture.

Given that the Keith Gee Memorial was strictly a prep for the Risen Star, Girvin's performance was exceptional and bodes well for his chances in the Risen Star. Having proven himself very versatile in terms of running style, Girvin should have no trouble adapting to whatever pace scenario unfolds, and drawing the rail--while it could potentially lead to a tricky trip--should help him save ground.

Also warranting respect is Guest Suite, who unleashed an eye-catching late rally to win the LeComte Stakes (gr. III) at Fair Grounds last month by 1 ¼ lengths. Guest Suite is 3-for-5 and has never finished out of the trifecta, but he did receive a good pace setup in the LeComte and appeared to relish the muddy, sealed track.

I'm actually a little more intrigued by the LeComte fourth-place finish Arklow, who should offer a substantially higher price. He was closing ground with interest in the LeComte but got jostled and bumped in the homestretch, which might have cost him third or even second place. Although he's still a maiden, he's got a strong pedigree (by Arch out of an Empire Maker mare) that suggests he could improve with the benefit of maturity and longer distances. I don't think it's out of the question that he could take another step forward and turn the tables on some of his LeComte conquerors.

So to recap, Local Hero is my choice to win the Risen Star, with utmost respect to Girvin, a horse I would play in equal strength with Local Hero in multi-race wagers. Mo Town and Guest Suite are both logical contenders that could be a little vulnerable, while Arklow strikes me as a live longshot with a shot to hit the board.

Now it's your turn! Who do you like in the Risen Star Stakes?

*****

Trainer Bob Baffert already holds a strong hand on the Derby trail with Mastery and American Anthem, but his stable of Derby contenders grew even deeper on Saturday when Bronze Age delivered a huge performance in a one-mile maiden special weight at Santa Anita.

After getting burned up setting fast fractions in his first two starts (both sprints), Bronze Age clearly relished the opportunity to stretch out in distance and set a slower pace. Cruising along on the lead through fractions of :23.89 and :47.35, the Juddmonte Farms runner blew the race wide open with a third quarter-mile in :23.55 and a seventh furlong in :11.77, which gave him a four-length lead at the eighth pole. Stablemate West Coast closed the gap in the final furlong, but Bronze Age was never in danger of being caught and crossed the wire 1 ½ lengths in front while recording a final time of 1:35.29, good enough for a Beyer speed figure of 93.

With this impressive performance behind him, I wouldn't be surprised if we see Bronze Age jump into stakes company next time out. A possible goal could be the $800,000 Sunland Derby (gr. III) on March 26th, although if Baffert would like to get a couple more runs under Bronze Age's belt before the Triple Crown, races like the March 11th San Felipe Stakes (gr. II) and March 18th Rebel Stakes (gr. II) could come into play, even though Baffert already has runners slated for those races.

Another notable win last weekend came from Souper Tapit, who won his debut at Fair Grounds in eye-catching fashion. Sent off as the favorite in a one-mile and seventy-yard maiden special weight, Souper Tapit broke slowly and was reserved at the back of the pack early on, but somehow managed to rally from last to first around the turn to take the lead at the top of the stretch. After pulling clear, he was challenged by the late-charging Multiplier, but Souper Tapit dug deep and held on to win by a neck.

Souper Tapit's final time wasn't all that quick (1:43.59, which earned a Beyer of 76), but it was solid enough for a horse making his debut in a two-turn race. Trained by Mark Casse, Souper Tapit has been nominated to the Triple Crown and was even nominated to the Louisiana Derby before the "Early Bird" deadline. Souper Tapit appears to have a lot of potential and could be bound for a Derby prep race in the near future.

*****

*****

